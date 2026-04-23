LTM Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,392.3 cr, revenue up 15.55%

IT major LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) on Thursday reported a 23.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,392.3 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company, a part of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of ₹1,128.5 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 15.55 per cent increase to ₹11,291.7 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹9,771.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue climbed 43.44 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, the company's profit was 9.12 per cent higher at ₹5,018.1 crore, while revenue from operations was up 11.31 per cent at ₹42,307.6 crore.

"In FY26, we accelerated our strategic shift to an AI-centric organisation with the intelligence of the BlueVerse platform and talent transformation at scale. Over the year, we unlocked new levels of efficiencies through our Fit4Future programme, won some of the largest deals in our history and strengthened our AI capabilities.

"With strong order intake, a healthy pipeline, and a clear strategic direction as a business creativity partner, LTM is well placed for sustainable growth," LTM CEO and MD Venu Lambu said.

The company also announced the appointment of Vipul Chandra, currently the Chief Financial Officer, as Additional Director designated as Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer for a period of 4 years with effect from April 23, 2026.

The company's total employee count at the end of FY26 stood at 87,950, as against 84,307 in Q4 FY25.

LTM's board recommended a final dividend of ₹53 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Shares of LTM settled 1.83 per cent lower at ₹4,520.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. The financial numbers were announced post-market hours.