L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported a 6.75 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹332 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹311 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company's revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to ₹2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹2,637.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue climbed by 9.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, LTTS posted a net profit of ₹1,279.2 crore, reflecting a marginal hike of 0.98 per cent from ₹1,266.7 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations came in 14 per cent higher at ₹10,995.9 crore in FY26.

LTTS' FY26 large-deal bookings crossed $ 850 million. The total included one $ 75 million deal, two deals valued at more than $ 20 million each, one deal of over $ 15 million, and three deals worth more than $ 10 million each.

LTTS delivered an average TCV of $ 200 million for the sixth consecutive quarter, the company said.

"This overall performance is driven by a sharper, more focused organisation, anchored in our approach to Engineering Intelligence (EI), where engineering converges with AI and digital technologies to deliver higher-value solutions and differentiated outcomes for our clients. We surpassed the 235 count in AI patents, taking our total patent portfolio to over 1,700.

"As part of our 5-year Lakshya 31-Plan, we aspire to deliver 1315 per cent CAGR over the next five years. We believe we will continue to grow faster than the industry, supported by strong core capabilities and execution discipline," said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,830 at the end of FY26.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹40 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.