M&M e-SUV biz shifts gear from ₹101-cr loss to ₹288-cr profit in a year

This comes as higher volumes, scale, a favourable product mix and government incentives improved the economics of its born-electric portfolio.

Revenue from the electric-SUV business rose 77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,430 crore from ₹3,068 crore. PBIT margin improved by 860 basis points (bps) to 5.3 per cent compared with a negative 3.3 per cent a year earlier.

The numbers combine the performance of Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL), which houses the electric vehicle business, and the contract manufacturing income earned by M&M for producing the vehicles. Of its ₹288-crore PBIT reported in the latest quarter, ₹271 crore came from MEAL and ₹17 crore from contract manufacturing undertaken by M&M.

The turnaround has not been linear. The business reported operating loss of ₹101 crore in Q1FY26, which narrowed to ₹34 crore in the following quarter. It slipped back into operating loss of ₹102 crore in Q3FY26 before turning profitable with a PBIT of ₹245 crore in Q4FY26.

The Q4 figure included ₹21-crore gain on compulsorily convertible preference shares. PBIT rose another 18 per cent sequentially in Q1FY27.

Revenue increased from ₹3,068 crore in Q1FY26 to ₹3,287 crore in Q2, before declining to ₹2,936 crore in Q3. It then climbed to ₹4,820 crore in Q4 and ₹5,430 crore in the latest quarter.

In Q1FY26, the business had reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹111 crore but operating loss of ₹101 crore.

“We did see that we are losing money at a PBIT level because of depreciation on electric vehicles,” Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director (ED) and chief executive officer (CEO) for M&M’s auto and farm sector had said after the Q1FY26 results.

Ebitda has since risen more than fivefold to ₹613 crore, while the margin expanded from 3.6 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

Ebitda margin was marginally lower than the 11.7 per cent recorded in Q4FY26, but the PBIT margin improved by 20 bps sequentially.

A key contributor to the latest scale-up has been the XEV 9S, M&M’s seven-seater electric SUV, which was launched in November 2025, with deliveries beginning in January 2026.

The model has widened appeal of the electric portfolio beyond early adopters seeking futuristic vehicle designs.

“The 9S has certainly helped drive movement to electric. There are many mainstream customers who wanted a conventional SUV format in the seven-seater, and the 9S offers that,” Jejurikar had told reporters on Thursday.

M&M said the XEV 9S was the highest-selling electric vehicle in the country by wholesale volumes during the quarter, despite being priced substantially higher than several mass-market electric models.

“We have cumulatively sold 77,000 electric SUVs since we launched. But what’s interesting is XEV 9S, in spite of its price point, is the single-largest-selling electric product in the country,” Jejurikar said.

Electric vehicles accounted for 12 per cent of M&M’s SUV volumes during Q1FY27 compared with an industry penetration level of around 9 per cent.

The company’s electric SUVs also held a 40.6 per cent revenue market share in their category.

The portfolio’s penetration in M&M’s SUV volumes has risen from 7.8 per cent in Q1FY26 and 8.7 per cent in Q2FY26. It moderated during Q3 before increasing to 9.6 per cent in Q4FY26 and 12 per cent in the latest quarter.

M&M’s cumulative electric SUV sales rose from around 30,000 units in November 2025 to 41,000 units by the end of January 2026 and nearly 55,000 units by late April 2026.

The number reached 77,000 in Q1FY27, implying that more than 20,000 electric SUVs were added to cumulative sales since late April.

The improvement has also been supported by the production structure adopted by the company. While M&M established new facilities for key electric components, it shared its Chakan plant’s paint shop, utilities and workforce across internal combustion engine and electric vehicles.

“Because they’re in the same plant in Chakan, there is an automatic operating-leverage benefit,” Jejurikar had said in May 2025.

Production-linked incentive (PLI) benefits have also played a material role. Q1FY26 performance did not include a PLI accrual. The company began recognising incentives on approved variants subsequently, with the benefits contributing to the rise in profitability.

M&M had recognised about ₹500 crore of PLI incentives in Q4FY26, according to management commentary. The company had said that incentives relating to several BE 6 variants would be recognised from Q1FY27. It has not separately disclosed the PLI amount included in the latest quarter’s electric-SUV results.

The management had earlier indicated that the applicable benefit could range between 8 per cent and 13 per cent, depending on whether component suppliers in the value chain also qualified for incentives.

Despite its turnaround, the electric-SUV business continues to generate a lower PBIT margin than M&M’s conventional SUV and light-commercial-vehicle operations.

The latter reported an 8.9 per cent margin in Q1FY27, compared with 5.3 per cent for electric SUVs.

M&M has, however, maintained that it will balance margin expansion with the need to increase electric-vehicle adoption. Anish Shah, group chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), had said in November that the company did not want “to trade off the ability to grow for driving short-term margins.”

Further, operating leverage could come from higher capacity utilisation. M&M currently has electric SUV capacity of 8,000 units a month and plans to raise it to 12,000 units by March 2027. The additional 4,000-unit capacity will support another electric product, scheduled for launch in FY28.