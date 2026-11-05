M&M Q2 consolidated profit rises 25% to ₹4,588 cr on strong auto show

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,588 crore for the second quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in its automobile business and improved profitability across its financial services and technology businesses.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to ₹57,553 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹46,106 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated PAT stood at ₹3,673 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The automobile business was the principal growth driver, with consolidated PAT jumping 55 per cent to ₹2,388 crore, while revenue increased 39 per cent to ₹37,756 crore, supported by strong consumer demand and higher vehicle sales.

The farm equipment business, however, witnessed a decline in both revenue and profitability, reflecting the impact of the festive-season shift.

Farm business consolidated PAT fell 9 per cent to ₹1,053 crore, while revenue declined 6 per cent to ₹9,572 crore. The services business reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated PAT to ₹1,147 crore, with revenue also growing 18 per cent to ₹11,821 crore.

“Our Q2 F27 Consolidated PAT growth of 25 percent reflects the resilience of our group and underlines the disciplined execution across businesses. Auto continued to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, while Farm experienced a marginal decline on account of the festive season shift. Mahindra Finance maintained its growth trajectory, TechM displayed acceleration in its transformation journey, and our Growth Gems continued their momentum. Despite the uneven macroeconomic environment, the group remains focused on laying the foundation for consistent profitable growth,” said Anish Shah, group CEO and managing director, M&M.

Automobile business drives growth

M&M’s automobile volumes rose 26 per cent year-on-year to 330,896 vehicles during the quarter, including sales by subsidiaries.

Utility vehicle volumes stood at around 183,000 units, with SUV volumes growing 26 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The company retained its leadership in the SUV segment, with a revenue market share of 24.3 per cent. Its electric SUV portfolio continued to gain traction, commanding a revenue market share of 30.1 per cent during the quarter.

M&M also maintained its leadership in light commercial vehicles below 3.5 tonnes, with a market share of 52.3 per cent, while its electric three-wheeler business held a 36.2 per cent market share.

The automobile business reported standalone profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of ₹2,614 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

However, its standalone PBIT margin stood at 7.7 per cent. Excluding the impact of electric SUV contract manufacturing arrangements, the margin was 9.1 per cent, down 120 basis points year-on-year but up 80 basis points sequentially.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M, said the automobile business delivered a strong performance, with SUV volumes rising 26 per cent and the company retaining its leadership in revenue market share.

“Auto consolidated PBIT margin grew to 8.8 percent, 110 bps up QoQ and Farm consolidated PBIT margin grew 20 bps QoQ despite significant hike in commodity prices,” Jejurikar said.

Farm business faces pressure

The farm equipment business reported tractor sales of 116,027 units during the quarter, down 6 per cent from 122,936 units in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the decline in volumes, M&M retained its leadership in the domestic tractor market, with a market share of 41.5 per cent.

The farm business’s standalone PBIT stood at ₹1,441 crore, while its margin declined 300 basis points year-on-year to 16.8 per cent, indicating pressure on profitability.

The company cited the shift in the festive season as a reason for the decline in the farm business, while management also highlighted a significant increase in commodity prices.

However, the consolidated farm PBIT margin improved 20 basis points sequentially, indicating some recovery from the preceding quarter despite cost pressures.

Financial services, technology businesses contribute

Among group companies, Mahindra Finance reported a 15 per cent increase in assets under management (AUM), while its PAT attributable to M&M rose 61 per cent. Its gross Stage 3 assets stood at 3.42 per cent.

Tech Mahindra continued its profitability improvement, reporting a 33 per cent increase in PAT attributable to M&M. Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin expanded 260 basis points year-on-year to 14.8 per cent, reflecting progress in its business transformation.

Other group businesses also reported growth during the quarter.

Mahindra Lifespaces recorded residential pre-sales of ₹1,100 crore, up 41 per cent, while adding projects with a gross development value of ₹1,500 crore.

Mahindra Holidays reported an occupancy rate of 76 per cent, an improvement of 220 basis points, with its room inventory reaching 5,762 keys.

Mahindra Logistics reported a 24 per cent increase in revenue to ₹2,095 crore and turned PAT-positive on the measure attributable to M&M.

The group’s Growth Gems businesses collectively recorded a threefold increase in PAT.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said the quarter reflected the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio despite commodity and geopolitical headwinds.

“The robust balance sheet and cash generation also provides us the flexibility to invest in future opportunities and deliver sustainable value,” Barua said.