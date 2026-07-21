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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mahindra Finance Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 75% to ₹926 cr; income up 14%

Mahindra Finance Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 75% to ₹926 cr; income up 14%

The consolidated impairment charge fell 18.4 per cent to ₹567.32 crore, while financing-segment profit before tax rose 93.7 per cent to ₹1,173.27 crore

Mahindra Finance

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹5,717.91 crore from ₹4,990.61 crore | Photo: X@MahindraFin

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 75.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹926.03 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹527.87 crore. Total income increased 14.2 per cent to ₹5,724.81 crore as expenses grew at a slower pace following a decline in impairment charges.

Revenue from operations rises 14.6%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹5,717.91 crore from ₹4,990.61 crore. Interest income rose 10.8 per cent to ₹4,952.19 crore.
 
Fees and commission income increased 48.4 per cent to ₹246.08 crore, while income from the sale of services rose 47.7 per cent to ₹452.80 crore.
 
 
Total expenses grew 4 per cent to ₹4,504.81 crore from ₹4,330.01 crore. Finance costs increased 4 per cent to ₹2,372.05 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 6.1 per cent to ₹672.89 crore.
 
The impairment charge on financial instruments fell 18.4 per cent to ₹567.32 crore from ₹695.11 crore.

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Profit before tax increases 76.6%

Consolidated profit before tax increased 76.6 per cent to ₹1,242.22 crore from ₹703.58 crore. The figure included ₹22.22 crore as the group’s share of profit from its associate and joint ventures, compared with ₹20.15 crore a year earlier.
 
The consolidated net profit margin expanded by 565 basis points to 16.2 per cent from 10.55 per cent. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹6.66 from ₹4.06.
 
No exceptional item was recorded in either the latest or the year-ago quarter.

Financing-segment profit rises 93.7%

Revenue from financing activities increased 13.6 per cent to ₹5,314.65 crore from ₹4,678.86 crore. The segment’s profit before tax rose 93.7 per cent to ₹1,173.27 crore from ₹605.81 crore.
 
Revenue from other operations, comprising insurance broking, asset-management services and trusteeship, increased 22.8 per cent to ₹480.96 crore. Segment profit, however, declined 29.5 per cent to ₹68.95 crore.
 
The group’s total assets increased 15.6 per cent to ₹1.68 trillion from ₹1.45 trillion. Its consolidated debt-to-equity ratio rose to 4.97 times from 4.68 times. 

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Topics : Q1 results Mahindra Finance Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Mahindra Financial Services

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:14 PM IST

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