Mahindra Finance Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 75% to ₹926 cr; income up 14%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 75.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹926.03 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹527.87 crore. Total income increased 14.2 per cent to ₹5,724.81 crore as expenses grew at a slower pace following a decline in impairment charges.

Revenue from operations rises 14.6%

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹5,717.91 crore from ₹4,990.61 crore. Interest income rose 10.8 per cent to ₹4,952.19 crore.

Fees and commission income increased 48.4 per cent to ₹246.08 crore, while income from the sale of services rose 47.7 per cent to ₹452.80 crore.

Total expenses grew 4 per cent to ₹4,504.81 crore from ₹4,330.01 crore. Finance costs increased 4 per cent to ₹2,372.05 crore, while employee-benefit expenses rose 6.1 per cent to ₹672.89 crore.

The impairment charge on financial instruments fell 18.4 per cent to ₹567.32 crore from ₹695.11 crore.

Profit before tax increases 76.6%

Consolidated profit before tax increased 76.6 per cent to ₹1,242.22 crore from ₹703.58 crore. The figure included ₹22.22 crore as the group’s share of profit from its associate and joint ventures, compared with ₹20.15 crore a year earlier.

The consolidated net profit margin expanded by 565 basis points to 16.2 per cent from 10.55 per cent. Basic earnings per share rose to ₹6.66 from ₹4.06.

No exceptional item was recorded in either the latest or the year-ago quarter.

Financing-segment profit rises 93.7%

Revenue from financing activities increased 13.6 per cent to ₹5,314.65 crore from ₹4,678.86 crore. The segment’s profit before tax rose 93.7 per cent to ₹1,173.27 crore from ₹605.81 crore.

Revenue from other operations, comprising insurance broking, asset-management services and trusteeship, increased 22.8 per cent to ₹480.96 crore. Segment profit, however, declined 29.5 per cent to ₹68.95 crore.

The group’s total assets increased 15.6 per cent to ₹1.68 trillion from ₹1.45 trillion. Its consolidated debt-to-equity ratio rose to 4.97 times from 4.68 times.