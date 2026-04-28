Mahindra Lifespace Developers' Q4 PAT grows 6%, revenues rise multifold

Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q4 FY26) grew by 5.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 90.12 crore amid a sharp spike in revenues.

The company’s revenue (from operations) during the same period surged multiple times, from Rs 9.24 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 669.62 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenues are recognised on the basis of the project completion method.

Mahindra Lifespaces’ consolidated sales, including residential and Integrated Cities & Industrial Clusters (IC&IC) for Q4 FY26, stood at Rs 1,993 crore. Its residential pre-sales were Rs 1,633 crore — up 54.78 per cent YoY, where a carpet area of 1.18 million square feet was booked.

The company’s collections for the quarter under review stood at Rs 635 crore, up 36.26 per cent YoY. Its revenue from its IC&IC business stood at Rs 360 crore, up 70.61 per cent YoY.

In FY26, the company’s revenue grew by 216.52 per cent YoY to Rs 1,178.31 crore, while the profit jumped 386.01 per cent YoY to Rs 298.17 crore.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “We had a great FY26, with 25 per cent sales growth across our Resi and IC&IC businesses, GDV additions of Rs 18,000 crore, significant growth in PAT and healthy operating cash flows. Residential business continued to demonstrate strong momentum with successful launches such as Blossom, Marina64, NewHaven and receipt of all planned occupation certificates (OCs).”

Mahindra Lifespaces’ consolidated sales during the year stood at Rs 4,118 crore, up 25 per cent YoY. The residential pre-sales in FY26 stood at Rs 3,405 crore, up 21.43 per cent YoY. Consolidated IC&IC revenues were Rs 713 crore, up 44.04 per cent YoY. Residential collections were Rs 2,107 crore for FY26, up 15.07 per cent YoY.

The company’s consolidated operating cash flow was Rs 840 crore in FY26 as against Rs 832 crore in FY25. Its net debt-to-equity ratio stood at -0.27 (cash surplus) as of March 31, 2026.

The total GDV of Mahindra Lifespaces’ overall portfolio stands at Rs 45,180 crore. It aims to achieve pre-sales of Rs 9,500 crore by FY30.

Mahindra Lifespaces’ board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share for FY26, representing 25 per cent growth as against FY25. Its shares listed on the BSE closed at Rs 338.75 per equity share on Tuesday.