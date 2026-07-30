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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises 33.6% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue up 26.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises 33.6% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue up 26.6%

Automotive revenue rose 32.3 per cent and farm equipment revenue grew 14.8 per cent, while a ₹641 crore associate-investment sale gain supported consolidated profit growth

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

The filing did not disclose vehicle or tractor volumes, market share, realisations or category-level demand trends

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 33.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,454.54 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The result was supported by a ₹641.33 crore gain on the sale of an investment in an associate.
 
Revenue from operations increased 26.6 per cent to ₹57,533.44 crore from ₹45,435.88 crore in the corresponding quarter. Profit before tax rose 35.2 per cent to ₹7,628.09 crore, while basic earnings per share increased to ₹48.80 from ₹36.58.
 
What supported Mahindra & Mahindra’s Q1 profit growth?
 
Income from investments related to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures increased to ₹654.13 crore from ₹93.31 crore. The current-quarter figure included the ₹641.33 crore associate-investment sale gain. The group did not classify the gain as an exceptional item.
 
 
Total expenses rose 25.8 per cent to ₹51,943 crore from ₹41,280.14 crore. The operating margin excluding investment-related income and losses increased to 13.57 per cent from 13.30 per cent, an expansion of 27 basis points.

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Total consolidated profit after tax was ₹5,997.56 crore, including ₹543.02 crore attributable to non-controlling interests. Profit attributable to owners, used as the company’s net-profit measure, was ₹5,454.54 crore.
 
How did M&M’s automotive and farm businesses perform?
 
Automotive segment revenue rose 32.3 per cent to ₹34,387.25 crore from ₹25,998.71 crore. Its segment result after exceptional items and the share of associates and joint ventures increased 28.3 per cent to ₹2,644.72 crore.
 
Farm equipment revenue grew 14.8 per cent to ₹12,500.77 crore. The segment result increased 9.2 per cent to ₹1,781.11 crore from ₹1,631.01 crore.
 
The filing did not disclose vehicle or tractor volumes, market share, realisations or category-level demand trends. The consolidated segment figures include relevant investments in associates and joint ventures.
 
How did Mahindra’s services businesses perform?
 
Financial services revenue increased 14.6 per cent to ₹5,697.83 crore, while its segment result rose 78.9 per cent to ₹1,223.60 crore.
 
Revenue from industrial businesses and consumer services increased 46.9 per cent to ₹7,200.72 crore. The segment result nearly doubled, rising 95.6 per cent to ₹1,346.26 crore. This segment includes businesses such as information technology services, real estate, hospitality, logistics, steel processing, renewables, aftermarket, defence and agriculture-related products.

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Topics : Q1 results Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra Group M&M M&M profit

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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