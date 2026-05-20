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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mankind Pharma Q4 PAT rises 30% on strong domestic biz, chronic push

Mankind Pharma Q4 PAT rises 30% on strong domestic biz, chronic push

Mankind Pharma posted a 30.4% rise in Q4FY26 profit, driven by strong demand for chronic therapies and OTC healthcare products

Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma

Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:10 AM IST

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Delhi-based pharma major Mankind Pharma reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.
 
The drugmaker recorded profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 559 crore, up from Rs 429 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also grew 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,443 crore from Rs 3,079 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Commenting on the numbers, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma, said the rise in the firm’s topline was due to performance in domestic markets and growth in Bharat Serums and Vaccines’ (BSV’s) speciality portfolio.
 
 
Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, grew 13.4 per cent to Rs 2,886 crore in the March quarter. The domestic growth was led by strong demand for drugs in chronic therapies such as cardiac and anti-diabetes.
 
Juneja added that Mankind’s chronic share increased by 120 basis points (bps) year-on-year to around 40 per cent in Q4 FY26. “This was driven by strong growth of 14.7 per cent in cardiac and 11.6 per cent in anti-diabetes segments,” he said.

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The drugmaker also recorded a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in its over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare business, on the back of healthy growth in sales of brands such as Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast and Nimulid.
 
International revenue, however, saw muted 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth due to the impact of geopolitical headwinds.
 
“Excluding BSV, Mankind launched four new products in FY26, taking the total launched products to 48 in the US,” the company said in a statement to the bourses.
 
Mankind Pharma announced its results post market hours. The stock closed 0.09 per cent lower at Rs 2,494.1 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:10 AM IST

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