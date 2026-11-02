Marico's Q2 net profit rises 31% to ₹550 crore on strong volume growth

Marico’s consolidated net profit rose 31.0 per cent in the July-September quarter on the back of strong margins coupled with volume growth.

Its India business volume grew 10 per cent in the quarter, driven by growth in the core franchise and the continued scale-up of new businesses.

The maker of Parachute coconut oil saw its revenue rise 13.0 per cent to ₹3,897 crore in Q2FY27. Its net profit stood at ₹550 crore.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) rose 25.1 per cent to ₹762 crore in the quarter ended September.

In the India business, traditional and organised trade grew in double digits, alongside accelerated growth in quick commerce, the company said in its earnings release.

Its international business grew 13 per cent in constant currency terms (CCG) during the quarter and recorded 23 per cent revenue growth in Indian rupee terms. Bangladesh delivered 5 per cent CCG, a marginal sequential improvement despite soft consumer demand amid persistent high inflation and a high base, the company said.

“We expect growth to gradually improve in the subsequent quarters. Vietnam continued its strong growth momentum and delivered 22% CCG, with healthy growth across the portfolio, and acceleration in e-commerce. MENA delivered 15 per cent CCG, supported by resilient performance in the Gulf on the back of focused execution. South Africa and NCD (new countries and development) & Exports business registered strong performance with 15 per cent and 17 per cent CCG respectively,” the release added.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, said in the release that the strength of its first-half performance underscores Marico’s evolution into a more resilient and diversified business, with several growth engines and a proven ability to deliver strong growth across commodity cycles. “Robust momentum across the portfolio and several businesses reaching new highs, alongside multi-quarter high operating profit growth reflect the strength of our franchise and execution. With multiple growth engines firing and sustained investments behind our brands, people and capabilities, we are well positioned to sustain this momentum and build an even stronger Marico for the future.”

In its outlook, the Mumbai-headquartered company said it expects to achieve mid-twenties EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in FY27. “Further, India business is poised to deliver double-digit volume growth and International business should see accelerating constant currency growth in the second half of FY27,” the release added.