Marico Q4FY26 result: Net profit rises 18% to ₹408 crore on strong growth

Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Tuesday reported an 18.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 408 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 345 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Marico Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 3,333 crore compared to Rs 2,730 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,889 crore against Rs 2,336 crore a year ago, the company said.

For FY26, its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,813 crore against Rs 1,658 crore in FY25.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at Rs 13,611 crore compared to Rs 10,831 crore in FY25, the company said.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on May 5, 2026, recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 38th annual general meeting of the company, Marico said.