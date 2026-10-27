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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Q2FY27 results: Net profit declines 26.36% to ₹2,466.1 crore

Maruti Q2FY27 results: Net profit declines 26.36% to ₹2,466.1 crore

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,349 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed

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Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September at Rs 2,466.1 crore, due to higher input costs resulting from the West-Asia conflict even as the revenue rose sharply, driven by record quarterly vehicle sales volumes.
 
The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,349 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed.
 
During July-September, total revenue from operations increased to Rs 53,355.5 crore as against Rs 42,344.2 crore in the same period of 2025-26 fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in the filing.
 
 
Total expenses in July-September also shot up to Rs 50,619 crore as compared to Rs 39,018.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
 
Cost of materials consumed in the second quarter rose to Rs 37,488.5 crore from Rs 25,324.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

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In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said the Operating Profit (EBIT) in the quarter stood at Rs 2,803.7 crore as compared to Rs 3,382 crore in Q2 FY25-26 owing to the West Asia-conflict-linked commodity price increases.
 
Sequentially this translated into a growth of 10.8 per cent from Q1 FY26-27. However, non-operating income declined sharply in Q2 due to mark-to-market losses on invested surplus.
 
"The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly total sales volume of 696,654 units, registering a growth of 26.5 per cent over the same period previous year. The company's growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market was broad-based, with small car sales increasing by 35.9 per cent and SUV sales by 68.2 per cent. The company's recently introduced SUVs received a strong market response and contributed to this robust growth," it stated.
 
Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic market share increased by 2.2 percentage points to 40.8 per cent.
 
"Recent capacity additions have enabled the company to serve the strong demand. Even with enhanced production capacity, demand continued to outpace supply resulting in a low network inventory of about 17 days and pending bookings of about 200,000 units at the end of the quarter. In export markets, despite the challenging geopolitical situation, the company could achieve sales of 1,08,119 units in Q2 FY 2026-27, as compared to 1,10,487 units in Q2 FY25-26," Maruti Suzuki said.

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki India Q2 results corporate earnings

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 4:15 PM IST