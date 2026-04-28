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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; net sales at all-time high

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; net sales at all-time high

Maruti Suzuki Q4 result: Profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; sales skyrocket

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(Photo: Reuters)

Anjaly Raj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported that its profit for Q4 FY2025-26 fell 6.9% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹36,590 crore, down from ₹3,911 crore, primarily due to mark-to-market impact. 

 

For FY2025-26, Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit jumped to an all-time high, up almost 22 per cent to ₹1,68,840 crore from ₹1,38,559 crore. 

 

The automobile major recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY26 at 676,209 units, up 11.8% YoY. Its domestic sales and exports hit an all-time high in the same period, at 538,994 units and 137,215 units, respectively.  

 

Maruti Suzuki has recommended a dividend of ₹140 per share for FY26, at the face value of ₹INR 5 per share. 

 
 

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent to ₹52,462 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, up from ₹40,920 crore. For the whole financial year, its revenue from operations rose around 20 per cent to ₹1,83,316 from ₹1,52,913 crore.

 

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Results

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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