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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit falls 9.11% to ₹3,446.9 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit falls 9.11% to ₹3,446.9 crore

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,792.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 9.11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,446.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, hit by higher expenses, specially material costs.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,792.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was up 35.9 per cent at Rs 52,469.8 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 38,605.2 crore in the same period of 2025-26 fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 50,000.3 crore as compared to Rs 35,585.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Company News

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 5:27 PM IST