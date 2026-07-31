Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Net profit falls 9.11% to ₹3,446.9 crore

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 9.11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,446.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, hit by higher expenses, specially material costs.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,792.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations was up 35.9 per cent at Rs 52,469.8 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 38,605.2 crore in the same period of 2025-26 fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 50,000.3 crore as compared to Rs 35,585.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.