Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit falls 6.4% amid higher input costs

The consolidated net profit of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) decreased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,649 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025–26 (FY26) due to higher commodity costs and adverse mark-to-market impact on its debt investments. This drop in profit came even though its volume sales increased by 11.8 per cent YoY to 676,209 units in the same period.

Explaining the decline in profitability, MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava said a sharp rise in commodity prices pushed up material costs by over two percentage points as a share of sales compared to last year, which significantly affected margins. “Two per cent is a huge, huge number and that has brought down the profit level,” he added during a video press conference.

MSIL also faced a hit from mark-to-market valuation of its debt instruments in the March quarter, Bhargava informed. In simple terms, this means the company has to value its investments based on current market prices at the end of the quarter, even if it has not sold them. If prices fall at that moment, it shows up as a loss on paper, even though the company has not actually lost money.

“You know mark-to-market is nothing permanent. It keeps changing and ultimately when the security is matured, you get your full value for it. There is no loss. But notionally mark-to-market results either in profits going up or profits coming down. But these are all accounting entries. They are not real entries as far as I am concerned,” he said.

When asked about the ongoing West Asia conflict, Bhargava said the impact on the domestic automobile market remains limited so far, with no major disruptions to demand or production. He noted that the situation remains uncertain and difficult to predict, but current conditions have not materially affected sales. “There is minimal impact on the car market in India at present because of the war,” he said, while adding that potential risks could arise from higher fuel prices, though these remain speculative at this stage.

On the question about the future of small cars amid rising demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), Bhargava asserted that the segment will continue to have a strong long-term role in India. He emphasised that the company is not shifting away from small cars but will develop both small cars and SUVs in parallel.

“India is not a rich country where everybody has a per capita income of $40,000 and everybody can buy big cars. It’s not happening. Not in a long time,” he said, underlining the structural importance of affordable mobility for a large section of the population.

He added that government awareness of affordability challenges, along with the current GST structure (after significant rationalisation in September 2025), should prevent a repeat of the sharp decline previously seen in small car sales. “The share of small car sales in our total sales will go up,” he stated.

He said MSIL would comfortably comply with the upcoming corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE-3) norms. “The new CAFE rules are not going to get that difficult for us to do, especially if we have multiple fuel options and we can get into compressed biogas (CBG) and ethanol and such fuels,” he noted.

On capital expenditure, Bhargava said MSIL has earmarked around Rs 14,000 crore for the current financial year, the highest in its history, as it expands manufacturing capacity. The investments will go towards expanding the existing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and establishing the new plant in Khoraj, Gujarat.

He reiterated that the company's revenue growth is closely linked to capacity expansion, with the company already operating at near full utilisation levels and maintaining low inventory. The company's total production capacity currently stands at about 2.4 million units, and about 0.5 million units capacity will be added in FY27.

Responding to questions on declining market share (in volume terms), which has fallen below 40 per cent, Bhargava downplayed its importance, arguing that capacity utilisation and profitability matter more than relative share. He said market share is an outcome of overall industry dynamics and does not directly reflect operational performance if the company is producing and selling at full capacity.

He remarked, “Please don’t harp on market share... You look at how much we are expanding, how much we are utilising this capacity, and how well our cars are being accepted by the customers. I think those are much more important aspects for a car company than this figure of market share.”

On electric vehicles, Bhargava said the company is proceeding cautiously with its e-Vitara rollout, focusing on customer readiness and infrastructure. He said MSIL is currently selling around 1,500 units of e-Vitara per month domestically while also exporting the model. A major condition for sales is ensuring that buyers have charging infrastructure in place. “We will go slowly, we are not in a hurry. It’s a long-term game,” he said, adding that customer experience will be central to the company’s EV strategy.

He said that challenges related to charger installation at customer premises remain a constraint that needs to be addressed to scale up adoption.

On pricing, Bhargava did not indicate any immediate plans for aggressive price hikes, though he acknowledged cost pressures in the industry. He suggested that while external factors such as input costs and potential fuel price changes remain uncertain, the company will continue to balance affordability with profitability. He also pointed out that the current GST rate of 18 per cent leaves limited room for further tax reductions to support affordability, indicating that policy support has largely reached its feasible limit.