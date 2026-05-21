Max Healthcare Institute Q4FY26 network PAT rises 3% to ₹387 crore

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday reported a 3 per cent increase in network profit after tax to ₹387 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company, which had posted a network profit after tax (PAT) of ₹376 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, said its board has approved an investment of ₹1,400 crore for construction of a 712-bed greenfield hospital at Shaheed Path, Lucknow.

Gross revenue in the fourth quarter stood at ₹2,664 crore, a growth of 10 per cent over the same period of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.

Bed occupancy for the quarter was at 75 per cent, with occupied bed days (OBDs) up by 8 per cent YoY, while ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹77,900 compared to ₹77,100 in Q4 FY25, the company said.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹10 for 2025-26, it added.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the network gross revenue stood at ₹10,538 crore while network PAT after exceptional items stood at ₹1,631 crore in FY26, compared to ₹1,336 crore in FY25, up 22 per cent, it added.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd CMD Abhay Soi said the network delivered its 22nd consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, with revenue increasing by 10 per cent.

The company has commenced phased commissioning and ramp-up of brownfield expansions across Mohali, Mumbai and Delhi, representing approximately 20 per cent capacity addition, he added.

"We also look forward to augmenting our capacity by another 10 per cent with the commissioning of the greenfield Gurgaon facility by the end of the year," Soi said.

The company said its new hospital in Lucknow will be spread across 5 acres and is expected to be commissioned in FY30 to cater to the growing demand for quality healthcare services in Uttar Pradesh. It will be the company's second hospital in the city.