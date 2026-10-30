Max Healthcare Q2 net profit falls 15.6% on higher operating, tax expenses

Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL) reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) due to higher operating and tax expenses.

The Delhi-based hospital chain posted a net profit of ₹414.45 crore in Q2, compared to ₹491.3 crore in the same period last year.

MHIL’s operating expenses, which include expenses on employee benefits, drug procurement and finance costs, among others, rose 20 per cent YoY to ₹2,069 crore in Q2FY27.

Similarly, the chain’s tax expenses grew to ₹126.47 crore in the September quarter, from a ₹45.27 crore tax credit in the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue from operations grew 16.8 per cent YoY to ₹2,569 crore, up from ₹2,135 crore in Q4FY26.

The rise in revenue was aided by a 13 per cent YoY increase in occupied bed days (OBDs) and strong international patient demand.

“International patient revenue stood at Rs 307 crore, reflecting a growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y and accounting for around 10 per cent of the hospital revenue,” the company said in its investor presentation for the September quarter.

Max also posted an 8 per cent increase in its average revenue per patient (ARPP) to ₹2.31 lakh per patient, up from ₹2.14 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company had earlier stated that three of its partner healthcare facilities in New Delhi – Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital – are not included in the listed entity’s consolidated financial statements.

If the three facilities are considered, revenue for the whole entity stands at ₹3,046 crore, and net profit would be ₹448 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation.

Commenting on the results, Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director at Max Healthcare, said the company is witnessing a faster ramp-up in occupancy of newly added beds, indicating robust demand and absorption of added capacity.

“We continue to deliver steady growth as we expand our bed capacity across multiple locations to meet India’s growing need for quality healthcare. Higher occupancy levels across our network hospitals reflect this demand,” he added.

The company released its results after market hours. Max Healthcare’s shares ended the day’s trade at ₹860 apiece on the BSE, up 1 per cent on an intraday basis.