Wednesday, November 04, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MCX Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹455 crore on higher trading volumes

MCX Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹455 crore on higher trading volumes

The bourse had posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

MCX

The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹455 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by a sharp rise in income and trading volumes.

The bourse had posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to ₹799.66 crore from ₹374.23 crore a year earlier. Expenses rose to ₹211.36 crore from ₹150.41 crore.

On the volume front, the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures climbed to ₹62,819 crore during the quarter, while that of options rose to ₹12,00,129 crore.

The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter.

 

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts; Democrats regain control of Congress; US Index futures fall

MCX share price

MCX share price falls 7% despite two-fold jump in Q2 profit; here's why

Emcure

Emcure Pharma surges 10%, stock hits new high on strong outlook

SBI share price target

SBI shares: Strong NII, improving margins drive analysts' optimism after Q2

fractal

Fractal Analytics posts first $100 mn revenue quarter, Q2 net at ₹79.2 cr

"Our strong performance in Q2 FY27 reflects the continued trust of market participants and the growing relevance of the exchange in the evolving commodity ecosystem," said Praveena Rai, MD and CEO, MCX.

She attributed the performance to sustained growth across product segments, higher market participation and continued efforts to widen the product basket.

"As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this strong foundation by continuing to broaden market participation, expand product portfolio, and invest in technology and innovation," Rai added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lupin Pharma

Lupin Q2 results: Net profit falls 22% to ₹1,155 cr, revenue at ₹7,827 cr

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q2FY27 results: Net profit rose 14% on loan growth, stake sales

NSE

NSE Q2FY27 results: Consolidated net profit rises 23% YoY to ₹2,578 crore

HOTELS

Samhi Hospitality Q2 net profit falls 59% to ₹41 cr despite revenue rise

bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Q2 profit rises 25% to ₹5,952 crore as revenue grows

Topics : Q2 results MCX Multi Commodity Exchange

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyBharti Airtel Q2 Results PreviewDelhi AQI TodayCyclone Murasusbi bank quarterly resultsBosch Share PriceGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 10:34 AM IST