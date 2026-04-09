Mercedes-Benz drives past West Asia turmoil with Q1 growth in India

Mercedes-Benz India posted sequential growth in the January–March quarter, defying the disruption caused by the West Asia crisis, volatile financial markets and rising input costs, as demand for its top-end luxury vehicles and electric models offset pressure in the entry-level segment.

The German luxury carmaker sold 5,131 vehicles in Q1 2026, up 7 per cent year-on-year from 4,775 units a year earlier, and also 5 per cent higher than the roughly 4,800 units sold in the preceding October–December quarter, according to company data. The Q1 performance capped Mercedes-Benz India’s best-ever fiscal year, with FY26 sales rising to 19,363 units.

“We are the only luxury brand to have registered back-to-back quarter growth of plus 5 per cent,” managing director and chief executive Santosh Iyer said, underlining that the company had expanded volumes despite geopolitical tensions, exchange rate deterioration and two rounds of price increases.

The resilience came largely from Mercedes-Benz’s premium mix. Its top-end luxury segment — which includes Maybach, AMG, S-Class and EQS models — rose 25 per cent in Q1 and 16 per cent for the full fiscal year, contributing 27 per cent of total sales. Battery electric vehicles accounted for 20 per cent of all top-end vehicles sold, with the EQS SUV emerging as the company’s highest-selling luxury EV in India.

Iyer said customers continued to buy because of strong product appeal rather than macro sentiment. “Product is what excites customers,” he said, citing strong advance bookings for the newly launched V-Class and the soon-to-be-launched electric CLA, deliveries of which have not yet begun and therefore are not reflected in quarterly retail numbers.

That product-led strategy has helped Mercedes-Benz maintain momentum even as market volatility has made some buyers cautious. Iyer said order intake remained robust in the quarter, though some deliveries were deferred because of shipping and launch timelines.

The company’s performance also reflects a deliberate strategic choice: prioritising profitability and brand equity over chasing headline volumes in a discount-heavy market. While Mercedes-Benz’s entry luxury segment declined 18 per cent in FY26 amid aggressive pricing by rivals, the company has refused to dilute specifications or deepen discounts to protect volumes.

Iyer said: “We cannot achieve that by decontenting products or by deep discounting, because it affects the residual value of the car. What we will not do is discount deeply, neither will we compromise on product substance.”

This “value over volume” positioning comes at a time when rivals are expanding aggressively in lower-price luxury categories to widen their customer funnel. Mercedes-Benz is instead betting that long-term brand aspiration and stronger retention in core and top-end segments will protect margins and strengthen pricing power.

Entry luxury models are priced between Rs 45–60 lakh, while core luxury vehicles range between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore, and the top-end vehicles are priced at Rs 1.2 crore and above.

However, currency weakness and cost inflation remain overhangs on the sales outlook. Since January, the rupee has depreciated by roughly 2.5 per cent against the euro, increasing the landed cost of euro-denominated imports such as CKD kits, CBUs and components. Mercedes-Benz raised prices by 2 per cent in January and again in April, and Iyer indicated another increase may come in the third quarter.

“What we have announced is a 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter price increase so that we do not pass on the shock in one go to the market,” he said. “This will surely not mitigate all cost impact… we will not be able to pass on everything to the market.”

Even so, Mercedes-Benz says demand remains intact. The company sees another strong quarter ahead, although Iyer cautioned that geopolitical risks remain fluid. “At this stage, we are quite optimistic of continued growth even in the next quarter,” he said.

With 20 new outlets planned in 2026 and over Rs 450 crore committed by franchise partners towards network expansion, Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on customer reach — not to chase discount-led volume, but to deepen service access and reinforce its premium positioning in an increasingly competitive luxury market.