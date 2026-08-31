Milky Mist posts eight-fold rise in Q1 net profit to ₹65 crore

Dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd has posted an eight-fold rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 to ₹64.68 crore, compared to ₹6.53 crore during Q1FY26. The newly listed company's revenue was ₹973.45 crore during the period under review, up 43.6 per cent from ₹678.09 crore last year. “The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability. As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities," said K Rathnam, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist.

"We will continue to expand our range of value-added food products, strengthen our brands and distribution network, and increase our presence across markets," he added.

The revenue growth was supported by healthy sales performance across the entire product portfolio, reflecting broad-based growth. The summer portfolio, comprising ice creams, curd and yogurt categories, recorded strong year-on-year (YoY) growth due to an extended summer season, particularly across southern India. Paneer remained the largest contributor, with revenue growth of 34 per cent on a YoY basis.

Cheese and curd categories continued to deliver healthy growth, with revenue growth of 38 per cent and 27 per cent YoY, respectively.

The growth in revenue from the ice cream category was 60 per cent on a YoY basis. The yogurt category emerged as a standout performer, with YoY growth of 153 per cent.

The company further strengthened growth through continued process and product innovation, new product variants and deeper market penetration, enabling expansion across existing as well as new geographies.

"We remain focused on improving efficiency and leveraging scale while balancing investments for future growth with disciplined execution and financial performance. With the capabilities we have built and the opportunities ahead, we are confident of strengthening our position in the value-added FMCG space and delivering sustainable growth over the year," he added.

Milky Mist has built an integrated supply chain spanning milk procurement, processing, manufacturing, packaging and distribution, supported by technology-led and automated manufacturing capabilities at its Perundurai facility in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

The company’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.26 per cent between FY24 and FY26, reaching ₹3,138.36 crore in FY26. In FY26, Milky Mist was the largest private packaged paneer brand in India’s organised market, the largest private packaged cheese brand in South India and among the top two private packaged yogurt brands in India.

The company operates under its flagship ‘Milky Mist’ brand and other brands, including ‘SmartChef’, ‘Capella’, ‘Briyas’ and ‘Asal’. As of June 30, 2026, the company offered 22 product categories.