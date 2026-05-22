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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Minda Corp Q4 result: Profit up 7.3% at ₹124 cr, revenue grows to ₹1,704 cr

Minda Corp Q4 result: Profit up 7.3% at ₹124 cr, revenue grows to ₹1,704 cr

For FY 2025-26, consolidated PAT stood at Rs 358 crore, while consolidated revenue surged 22.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,185 crore, the company said

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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Spark Minda's flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 124 crore in three months to March over the previous year.

The company had delivered a PAT of Rs 52 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Minda Corporation said.

Consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was seen at Rs 1,704 crore, up 29 per cent from Rs 1,321 crore in the March quarter of the fiscal year earlier.

Minda Corp achieved the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,704 crore, surpassing industry growth and consensus estimates with a growth of 29 per cent YoY. This performance is attributed to a strong product portfolio, an expanding customer base and a focus on product premiumisation, Minda Corporation said.

 

During the quarter, the company reported EBITDA of Rs 203 crore, with a margin of 11.9 per cent, marking a 37-basis-point YoY improvement, it said.

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For FY 2025-26, consolidated PAT stood at Rs 358 crore, while consolidated revenue surged 22.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,185 crore, the company said.

In FY26, the company said it reported highest ever EBITDA of Rs 721 crore, with a margin of 11.7 per cent, reflecting a a 29 basis points YoY improvement.

"FY2026 was a year of consistent execution and steady progress for Minda Corporation. Despite a dynamic market environment, we delivered stable growth supported by demand across key vehicle segments, particularly in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle categories. Policy measures such as GST rationalisation and the 'Make in India' initiative supported cost efficiency and improved affordability," said Ashok Minda, Chairman and CEO, Minda Corporation Ltd.

The company continued to invest in R&D and technology partnerships to strengthen its product offerings, he said.

"Our focus remains on operational efficiency, customer relationships, and disciplined financial management, as we work towards sustaining growth," Minda said.

During the previous financial year, the company strengthened its technology and innovation roadmap through two strategic global partnerships, Minda Corporation said.

The company formed a joint venture with Toyodenso Co Ltd of Japan for the manufacturing and sale of advanced automotive switches, and signed a joint venture agreement with Turntide Technologies, UK, to introduce next-generation powertrain solutions for the electric vehicle industry, it said.

These collaborations are aimed at bringing advanced global technologies closer to the Indian market while delivering localised, premium mobility solutions tailored to domestic requirements, it said.

The partnerships further highlight the company's commitment to strengthening India's EV ecosystem in alignment with the Government's 'Make in India' initiative and enhancing the resilience of the domestic automotive supply chain, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Minda Corporation Q4 Results

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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