Mindspace REIT Q2 results: NOI rises 32% to ₹836 crore on strong leasing

Mindspace Business Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) reported a 31.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net operating income (NOI) to ₹836 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), on account of strong leasing activity and higher rentals, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The REIT recorded gross leasing of 1.6 million square feet (msf) during the quarter. It also leased around 0.6 msf at its newly acquired Chennai assets.

Commenting on the results, Ramesh Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of Mindspace REIT, said, “Our recent Chennai acquisitions are already exceeding leasing and rental expectations, demonstrating the value of disciplined investing. We remain focused on growing earnings, strengthening our portfolio and delivering attractive long term returns to our unitholders through active asset management and disciplined capital allocation.”

Revenue from operations grew 29.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,010 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹778 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The trust's committed occupancy stood at 96.1 per cent on a like-for-like basis, excluding acquisitions completed in the first half of FY27 and Pocharam, an asset held for sale.

Its completed portfolio stood at 37.7 msf, with another 6 msf under development.

The REIT signed a deal for around 0.5 msf at One Radial with a European banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) global capability centre (GCC).

The REIT declared a distribution of ₹6.67 per unit for the quarter, up 14.4 per cent from ₹5.83 per unit in Q2FY26.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandates REITs to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows (NDCF), which represent surplus cash available for investor payouts through dividends, interest and other returns.