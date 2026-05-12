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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mobikwik reports ₹4.4 cr net profit, revenue from ops up 7.8% in Q4

Mobikwik reports ₹4.4 cr net profit, revenue from ops up 7.8% in Q4

MobiKwik returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of FY26 as lower expenses and reduced payment processing costs supported margins amid stable revenue growth

MobiKwik

MobiKwik’s expenses declined 14 per cent to ₹278.62 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹324.28 crore in the year-ago quarter (Photo: Reuters)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.38 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) compared to a loss of ₹56 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Sequentially, the Gurugram-based company’s net profit grew 8.3 per cent from ₹4.04 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
MobiKwik’s revenue from operations rose 7.8 per cent to ₹288.71 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹267.78 crore in Q4 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue from operations remained almost flat against ₹288.94 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
The company’s other income declined 31.84 per cent to ₹7.32 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹10.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, this declined 11.53 per cent from ₹8.27 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
 
Other income refers to income generated from non-core business activities, such as interest income, dividend income, gains on investments and other incidental earnings.

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MobiKwik’s expenses declined 14 per cent to ₹278.62 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹324.28 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, too, this reduced marginally by 1.3 per cent from ₹282.24 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
Payment processing costs remained the largest expense incurred by the company, contributing 42.82 per cent of total expenditure in Q4 FY26. This declined from ₹147 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹119.31 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 18.9 per cent reduction.
 
In line with the new labour code, the company said it would incur an impact amounting to ₹2 crore for gratuity, ₹1.53 crore for leave provisions, and ₹22.4 lakh for provident fund.
 
“Over the next two years, we will scale up our core business while building four new growth engines: Offline & Online Merchant Acquiring, Unlocking Lending through our NBFC, and AI powering everything we do. The margins generated from our Core (operations) will fund the buildout of these New Moats. We expect to remain baseline profitable through this investment cycle, even as we compound the business for the long term,” said Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), MobiKwik.
 
Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the company’s application for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence, enabling the launch of its lending arm, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited (MFSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary.

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Topics : MobiKwik Q4 Results Fintech firms fintech companies

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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