MobiKwik posts ₹7.61 cr profit in Q1FY27; revenue from operations up 3.72%

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.61 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026–27 (Q1 FY27), against a loss of Rs 41.92 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the Gurugram-based company saw its net profit grow 73.72 per cent from Rs 4.38 crore in Q4 FY26.

The firm said Q1 FY27 was its third consecutive profitable quarter. MobiKwik was listed on the stock exchanges in December 2024.

The company's revenue from operations grew 3.72 per cent to Rs 281.41 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 271.36 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, it declined 2.5 per cent from Rs 288.71 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company earned Rs 7.6 crore in other income in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Other income refers to income earned from activities outside a company's core business operations, such as interest income, investment gains and one-time receipts.

MobiKwik reduced its expenses on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Expenditure declined 12.6 per cent to Rs 273.37 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 312.81 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it fell around 1.8 per cent from Rs 278.62 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 50 per cent to Rs 58,700 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 39,200 crore in Q1 FY26.

"In Payments, we have delivered a record GMV streak of 14 straight quarters, achieving 50 per cent YoY growth with improved unit economics. In Lending, we grew Gross Profit 5.6x YoY, demonstrating robust credit quality and strong portfolio recoveries," Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), MobiKwik, said in a statement.

He added, "We remain focused on deepening our Payments leadership, expanding our digital Financial Services ecosystem, and creating sustainable long-term value for our customers and shareholders."