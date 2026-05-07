Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 38% to ₹702 crore on strong sales growth

MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 38% to ₹702 crore on strong sales growth

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period

MRF

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to ₹7,267.51 crore, compared to ₹6,531.04 crore in the same period a year ago (Photo: Facebook)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹702.25 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of strong sales growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹510.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to ₹7,267.51 crore, compared to ₹6,531.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

 

MRF said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹229 per share of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the entire FY26, consolidated net profit increased to ₹2,426.1 crore from ₹1,873.29 crore in FY25.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹31,149.01 crore as against ₹28,153 crore in the preceding financial year, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q4 results today: Britannia, BSE, Biocon, Dabur India, 88 more on May 7

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Q4 profit more than doubles to ₹3,662 crore on record volumes

Meesho

Meesho narrows Q4 net loss 88% to Rs 166 crore, revenue rises 47%

paytm

Paytm posts net profit of Rs 184 crore in Q4, revenue rises 18.4%

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto quarterly profit beats view on strong domestic, overseas demand

Topics : MRF MRF Tyres Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026CBSE 12th Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table