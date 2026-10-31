Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹2,977 crore, income up 37%

Muthoot Finance on Saturday reported a 27 per cent growth in standalone profit at ₹2,977 crore in the September quarter.

The company had a profit of ₹2,345 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Total income rose to ₹8,842 crore in the July-September quarter, from ₹6,442 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹8,730 crore in Q2 of FY27, from ₹6,304 crore in Q2 of FY26.

For the first half (April-September) of current fiscal year, profit after tax grew 39 per cent to ₹6,103 crore on a consolidated basis.

Consolidated loan AUM during April-September increased 42 per cent to ₹2.09 trillion.

Consolidated gold loan AUM increased 46 per cent year-on-year to over ₹1.93 trillion.

George Alexander Muthoot, Executive Vice Chairman, Muthoot Finance said India's gold loan market continues to present significant growth opportunities, supported by rising demand for secured credit and the increasing formalisation of borrowing.

Our microfinance subsidiary is also showing a turnaround with calibrated growth and diversification into Gold loan business.

"The merger of Muthoot Money which is now engaged only in gold loan will unlock operational and financial efficiencies. With our extensive and widening branch network and decades of expertise in gold loans, we are well-positioned to continue leading the market and build on our growth momentum through FY27 and beyond," he said.