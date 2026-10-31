Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 36% to ₹3,278 crore on gold loan growth

Muthoot Finance posted a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,278 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), supported by growth in its loan portfolio.

The gold loan-focused non-banking financial company’s consolidated total income rose 37 per cent YoY to ₹10,011 crore during the quarter, while interest income increased 39 per cent to ₹9,856 crore.

The company’s consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) rose 42 per cent YoY to ₹2.09 trillion as of September 30, 2026, from ₹1.48 trillion a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, Muthoot Finance clocked a 27 per cent increase in PAT to ₹2,977 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,345 crore in the year-ago quarter. Standalone interest income grew 38 per cent YoY to ₹8,730 crore, while total income rose 37 per cent to ₹8,842 crore.

The company’s standalone loan AUM increased 42 per cent YoY to ₹1.88 trillion at the end of September. Gold loan AUM rose 43 per cent to ₹1.79 trillion, while other loans grew 20 per cent to ₹8,854 crore.

However, impairment on financial instruments increased to ₹515 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance costs rose 46 per cent YoY to ₹3,365 crore.

For the first half of FY27, Muthoot Finance’s consolidated PAT grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹6,103 crore, while consolidated total income increased 36 per cent to ₹18,706 crore.

The group’s consolidated loan AUM stood at ₹2.09 trillion at the end of September, up 42 per cent from ₹1.48 trillion a year earlier. Its branch network expanded to 7,904 from 7,524 over the same period.

Among its subsidiaries, Muthoot Money reported a PAT of ₹191 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹69 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its loan AUM stood at ₹12,716 crore at the end of September, nearly double the year-ago level.

Belstar Microfinance reported a profit of ₹78 crore in Q2 FY27, against a loss of ₹32 crore in Q2 FY26. Asia Asset Finance, the group’s Sri Lankan subsidiary, reported a PAT of ₹12 crore, compared with ₹6 crore a year earlier.

George Alexander Muthoot, executive vice-chairman, said, “Muthoot Finance began FY27 with a strong footing with our Consolidated Loan AUM reaching highest ever level of ₹1,91,532 crore in Q1 FY27 and the momentum is sustained in Q2 FY27 with Consolidated Loan AUM reaching highest ever level of ₹2,09,317 crore, an increase of 42 per cent YoY.”

“India’s gold loan market continues to present significant growth opportunities, supported by rising demand for secured credit and the increasing formalisation of borrowing. Our microfinance subsidiary is also showing a turnaround with calibrated growth and diversification into gold loan business. Belstar has opened 163 gold loan branches till date. The merger of Muthoot Money which is now engaged only in gold loan will unlock operational and financial efficiencies. With our extensive and widening branch network and decades of expertise in gold loans, we are well-positioned to continue leading the market and build on our growth momentum through FY27 and beyond,” Muthoot added.