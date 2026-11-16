Muthoot FinCorp Q2 profit doubles to ₹779 crore on better asset quality

Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp Ltd has reported a two-fold jump in profit after tax to ₹779 crore in the September quarter, driven by enhanced asset quality.

The company's profit after tax stood at ₹388 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Total income rose 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,408 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,997 crore, Muthoot FinCorp, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, said in a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, Muthoot FinCorp's profit after tax rose 10.5 per cent from ₹705 crore in the preceding June quarter, while total income increased 7.9 per cent from ₹3,159 crore.

Asset quality also improved, with Stage III loan assets as a proportion of gross loan assets declining to 1.07 per cent as of September 2026 from 1.41 per cent year-earlier. Net Stage III loan assets fell to 0.63 per cent from 0.76 per cent.

For the six months ended September 2026, the company's PAT rose to ₹1,485 crore from ₹568 crore in H1 FY26. Total income increased 84 per cent to ₹6,567 crore, compared to ₹3,571 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

In August, Muthoot Fincorp filed draft papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to strengthen its capital base.

It is a diversified non-banking financial company, with gold loans as its flagship business. Its portfolio also includes business loans, loans against property, supply chain financing, digital loans, microfinance and housing loans, among others.