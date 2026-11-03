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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nalco posts best-ever half-yearly results as net profit rises 54% in H1FY27

Nalco posts best-ever half-yearly results as net profit rises 54% in H1FY27

State-run Nalco reports record production and sales in H1FY27, with total income rising 33 per cent to ₹11,143 crore and net profit climbing 54 per cent to ₹3,837 crore

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director of Nalco

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director of Nalco

Hemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

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State-run aluminium producer National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has posted its strongest-ever half-yearly financial performance since its inception, with net profit surging 54 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,837 crore in the first six months of FY27, driven by record production and sales, favourable market conditions and strategic marketing initiatives.
 
The Navratna public sector aluminium major reported all-time highs in total income, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) during April-September 2026.
 
The company also achieved its highest-ever half-yearly production of aluminium cast metal and record domestic sales of alumina and aluminium, providing a strong volume underpinning to its financial growth.
 
 
Nalco's total income for the first half of FY27 rose 33 per cent to ₹11,143 crore from ₹8,374 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Ebitda increased by 50 per cent to ₹5,539 crore, while PBT jumped 55 per cent to ₹5,160 crore. Net profit climbed 54 per cent to ₹3,837 crore, marking the highest-ever earnings recorded by the company for any first half since its establishment.
 
The company said the substantial growth in profitability, which outpaced the increase in revenue, was driven by improved operational efficiencies and stronger earnings realisation. Its ability to translate higher production and sales into improved financial returns, coupled with favourable market conditions and prudent marketing strategies, has contributed to the record performance.

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The momentum was also sustained in the second quarter of the current financial year. Nalco registered 28 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹1,835 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with ₹1,433 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Total income from operations increased 26 per cent to ₹5,419 crore from ₹4,292 crore, indicating continued strength in its business operations.
 
The latest results, approved by the company's board of directors at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, underlined the contribution of physical performance to its financial growth. Nalco produced a record 235,000 tonnes of aluminium cast metal during the first half of FY27, its highest-ever production for any corresponding period. On the sales front, it achieved its highest-ever cumulative domestic sales of both alumina and aluminium during the six-month period.
 
The improved production and sales volumes have strengthened the company's revenue base, while operational discipline and marketing strategies have helped it capitalise on prevailing market conditions.
 
Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman and managing director of Nalco, attributed the record earnings to a combination of robust operational efficiency, strong physical performance and favourable market dynamics rather than any single factor.
 
The record financial performance has also strengthened the company's capacity to pursue its ambitious expansion programme. The company is moving ahead with the fifth stream expansion of its alumina refinery, which is at an advanced stage of commissioning.
 
"Nalco remains committed to its expansion initiatives, with the fifth stream expansion of the alumina refinery at the advanced stage of commissioning and groundwork for the proposed 0.5 million tonne brownfield smelter expansion project at Anugola in Odisha progressing steadily," Singh said.
 
With the alumina refinery expansion nearing commissioning and preparations advancing for the new smelter capacity, Nalco is seeking to consolidate its position across the aluminium value chain. The expansion initiatives are also expected to provide a stronger production base to capitalise on future growth in aluminium demand, driven by infrastructure development, renewable energy, electric mobility and manufacturing.
 
"As we continue to pursue key expansion projects and capacity augmentation plans, we remain confident of creating long-term value for all stakeholders while contributing to the nation's industrial growth," Singh added.
 
In a significant development for shareholders, the company has also announced an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share, representing 90 per cent of the face value of ₹5 each. The dividend payout will amount to ₹826.48 crore for FY27.
 

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Topics : Nalco National Aluminium Company Q2 results

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 4:25 PM IST