Nalco Q1 profit jumps 88% on higher aluminium prices, record output

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) reported an 88 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,002.38 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

According to the unaudited financial results approved by the company's Board of Directors on Friday, Nalco's standalone net profit surged to ₹2,002.38 crore in the first quarter, compared with ₹1,063.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 39.3 per cent to ₹5,302.38 crore from ₹3,806.94 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased to ₹2,644.90 crore from ₹1,429.27 crore during the same period.

Driven by higher global aluminium prices, record production at key facilities and improved domestic alumina sales, the Navratna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) posted one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company's history.

The company also achieved its highest-ever first-quarter bauxite excavation, calcined alumina production and alumina sales, underscoring its operational strength even as it continues to pursue major expansion projects.

Nalco's profitability benefited from a sharp rise in aluminium segment earnings. The aluminium business reported a pre-tax segment profit of ₹2,315.70 crore during the quarter, more than double the amount reported in the year-ago period.

The detailed financial statements filed with the stock exchanges show that total income increased to ₹5,475.68 crore during the quarter, while total expenditure rose to ₹2,786.74 crore from ₹2,501.18 crore a year earlier.

Employee benefit expenses declined to ₹395.48 crore from ₹445.44 crore, while power and fuel costs increased to ₹960.07 crore from ₹854.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Segment-wise, the chemicals business, comprising alumina operations, generated revenue of ₹1,569.93 crore, while the aluminium segment contributed ₹4,184.82 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax from the aluminium segment stood at ₹2,315.70 crore, substantially higher than ₹898.18 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, chairman-cum-managing director of Nalco, attributed the strong performance to favourable global aluminium prices, higher production and sales volumes, especially domestic alumina sales, and a supportive domestic business environment.

He said the company would continue to focus on completing ongoing expansion projects, enhancing operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation and strengthening research and development to create long-term stakeholder value.

Operationally, the company reported its highest-ever first-quarter bauxite excavation of 19.52 lakh tonnes and record calcined alumina production of 5.77 lakh tonnes. It also registered its highest-ever first-quarter alumina and hydrate sales of 3.47 lakh tonnes.

Standalone earnings per share rose to ₹10.90 for the quarter from ₹5.79 a year earlier. Other income stood at ₹173.30 crore, while employee benefit expenses declined to ₹395.48 crore from ₹445.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Finance costs increased marginally to ₹9.55 crore, and depreciation charges rose to ₹182.35 crore.

On a consolidated basis, which includes Nalco's joint ventures, net profit stood at ₹2,003.14 crore against ₹1,049.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹5,302.38 crore. The company recorded a share of profit of ₹0.76 crore from its joint ventures during the quarter.

The Board also recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share, amounting to ₹183.66 crore, for the financial year 2025-26. This is in addition to three interim dividends aggregating ₹10.5 per share already paid during the year, taking the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹11.5 per share. Subject to shareholders' approval at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 31, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration.

Nalco said it has signed a joint venture agreement with NLC India Ltd to develop a 1,080-megawatt captive thermal power plant at Angul and is pursuing the closure of its joint venture, Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd, which has been deemed commercially unviable.