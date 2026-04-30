Nalco Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 16.6% to ₹1,722 cr, revenue dips

State-run Nalco on Thursday reported a 16.6 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,722.44 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of lower revenue and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,067.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined to ₹5,012.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to ₹5,267.83 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Total expenses of the Navratna public sector undertaking rose to ₹2,898.30 crore as against ₹2,633.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board also approved the third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, amounting to ₹367.33 crore for 2025-26.

"Consequent to the introduction of the New Labour Codes w.e.f November 21, 2025, pending the promulgation of rules in this regard, the company, on a provisional basis, assessed its obligation and provided for ₹20.30 crore during the current financial year. Further, the company will assess additional financial implications, if any, against these codes and will account for the same, subsequent to promulgation of the related Rules," it said.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is one of the country's leading integrated complexes in the aluminium value chain, having bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, including power generation and coal mines.