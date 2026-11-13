Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit declines 60.8% to ₹202.6 crore

Natco Pharma on Friday posted a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹202.6 crore during the September quarter, weighed down by a fall in revenues.

The pharma company had reported a net profit of ₹517.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined to ₹967.3 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,363 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses stood at ₹776.2 crore, down from ₹849.3 crore a year ago, it said.

During the quarter, Natco acquired an additional 13.25 per cent stake in Adcock Ingram Holding Ltd.

In the first half of the current fiscal (H1 FY27), Natco Pharma posted a 59 per cent decline in net profit to ₹409.1 crore from ₹998.2 crore in the April-September period of the preceding financial year.

The company's board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹2 each during the quarter under review.

Shares of Natco Pharma closed 0.22 per cent lower at ₹807 apiece on the BSE.