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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit declines 60.8% to ₹202.6 crore

Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit declines 60.8% to ₹202.6 crore

The pharma company had reported a net profit of ₹517.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal

Natco Pharma, Natco

Shares of Natco Pharma closed 0.22 per cent lower at ₹807 apiece on the BSE | Photo: X@pharma_natco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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Natco Pharma on Friday posted a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹202.6 crore during the September quarter, weighed down by a fall in revenues.

The pharma company had reported a net profit of ₹517.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined to ₹967.3 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,363 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses stood at ₹776.2 crore, down from ₹849.3 crore a year ago, it said.

During the quarter, Natco acquired an additional 13.25 per cent stake in Adcock Ingram Holding Ltd.

 

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In the first half of the current fiscal (H1 FY27), Natco Pharma posted a 59 per cent decline in net profit to ₹409.1 crore from ₹998.2 crore in the April-September period of the preceding financial year.

The company's board of directors also approved an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹2 each during the quarter under review.

Shares of Natco Pharma closed 0.22 per cent lower at ₹807 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Natco Natco Pharma Ltd Natco Pharma

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 3:53 PM IST