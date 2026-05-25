NBCC Q4 result: Profit rises 37% to ₹241 cr despite marginal dip in revenue

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹241.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Its net profit was ₹175.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to ₹4,618.59 crore during the fourth quarter of 2025-26 from ₹4,700.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to ₹720.03 crore from ₹541.13 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Its total income climbed to ₹13,195.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹12,272.99 crore in 2024-25.

NBCC Ltd is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) sectors.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.46 (46 per cent) per paid-up equity share of ₹1 each (subject to deduction of TDS) for 2025-26.