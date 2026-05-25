Monday, May 25, 2026 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NBCC Q4 result: Profit rises 37% to ₹241 cr despite marginal dip in revenue

NBCC Q4 result: Profit rises 37% to ₹241 cr despite marginal dip in revenue

The total income fell to ₹4,618.59 crore during the fourth quarter of 2025-26 from ₹4,700.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

NBCC

NBCC Ltd is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) sectors | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹241.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Its net profit was ₹175.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to ₹4,618.59 crore during the fourth quarter of 2025-26 from ₹4,700.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to ₹720.03 crore from ₹541.13 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Its total income climbed to ₹13,195.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹12,272.99 crore in 2024-25.

 

NBCC Ltd is engaged in project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) sectors.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.46 (46 per cent) per paid-up equity share of ₹1 each (subject to deduction of TDS) for 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q4 results today

Q4 results: ABFRL, Hitachi Energy, NBCC, Pine Labs, and 135 more on May 25

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC leads India's financial sector in Q4 with over ₹23,400 crore profit

Q4, Q4 results

Reliance Infra Q4 results: Profit falls 79% to Rs 918 cr, expenses rise 12%

q4 results today

Q4 results: NTPC, JK Cement, Reliance Infra, Divis Labs among 78 on May 23

Info Edge

Info Edge profit up 11.48% to ₹756 crore in Q4; revenue rises 16%

Topics : NBCC NBCC (India) Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance