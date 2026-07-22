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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nestle India Q1 result: Net profit jumps 48% to ₹958.68 cr, revenue up 25%

Nestle India Q1 result: Net profit jumps 48% to ₹958.68 cr, revenue up 25%

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹646.59 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing

Nestle, Nestle India

Shares of Nestle India were trading at ₹1,497.80 on BSE in the morning hours, up 3.08 per cent from the previous close

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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FMCG major Nestle India on Wednesday reported a 48.26 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹958.68 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, supported by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹646.59 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India's revenue from Sale of Products was up 25.4 per cent at ₹6,363.27 crore in the June quarter of FY27. This was at ₹5,073.96 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"We delivered a strong quarter with sales growth of 25.4 per cent led by volume growth. Sales stood at ₹6,363.3 crore, powered by continued consumer trust in our brands and a strong focus on execution. Exports delivered 35.6 per cent growth, despite ongoing geopolitical headwinds," Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said.

 

Nestle India's total income in the first quarter of FY27 stood at ₹6,400.65 crore, up 25.5 per cent as against ₹5,100.33 crore in the year-ago period.

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The company's total expenses in the quarter under review were 20.71 per cent higher at ₹5,070.03 crore.

Its domestic sales climbed 25 per cent to ₹6,073.05 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was at ₹4,860.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Nestle India's export revenue climbed 35.64 per cent to ₹290.22 crore.

"All four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels," said Nestle India's earnings statement.

During the quarter, Nestle India further accelerated operational cost savings and continued to step up investments behind our brands, with advertising spends increasing by over 40 per cent, with an EBITDA margin of 24.2 per cent, Tiwary said.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at ₹1,497.80 on BSE in the morning hours, up 3.08 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results FMCG Nestle India Nestle India

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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