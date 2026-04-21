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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nestle India's Q4 profit jumps 26% to ₹1,114 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Nestle India's Q4 profit jumps 26% to ₹1,114 crore, revenue jumps 23%

The company has recommended a final dividend payout of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26

Nestle

Nestle(Photo: Reuters)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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Nestle India’s profit jumped almost 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,114 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), the company announced on Tuesday in its latest quarterly report. The FMCG major’s profit for the same period the previous year stood at ₹885.4 crore. Its revenue from operations for the given period jumped 23 per cent to ₹6,747.8 crore from ₹5,503.9 crore in Q4FY25.
 
The company has recommended a final dividend payout of ₹5 per equity share for the FY26, amounting to ₹964.16 crore.
 
Nestle India’s MD and Chairman, Manish Tiwary, commenting on the firm’s quarterly earnings, said, “This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy Ebitda margin of 26.3 per cent.”
 
 
“Penetration and premiumisation, combined with disciplined resource allocation and strong execution, have been key in driving growth,” he added.
 
The company’s domestic sales jumped 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,445 crore. Nestle India' earnings per share for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 5.78, up around 26 per cent YoY. 
 
After the earnings announcement, Nestle’s stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,394.65 after gaining around 8 per cent in trade on BSE. The stock closed 7.09 per cent higher at ₹1,378.70 on BSE.
 
Nestle India’s focus now would be on four key priorities, namely consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, reinvestment behind brands and capacity, and finally accelerating tech-led sales and operations, Tiwary said.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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