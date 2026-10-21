Netflix India revenue grew 18% in July-September, view hours grew 24%

Netflix India’s revenue grew 18 per cent year-on-year on a forex-neutral basis in the July-September quarter, while viewing hours in the country increased 24 per cent, the streaming platform said in its shareholder letter released late Tuesday.

The company also said viewing hours per member in India grew in the low-to-mid single digits during the quarter.

Combined with its first transaction-based loyalty bundle with Flipkart, Netflix recorded its largest-ever quarter of paid net additions in India, it said.

Netflix told investors that it is seeking to accelerate growth in viewing hours and remains confident of doing so by continuing to execute its core strategy.

“That confidence comes from seeing strong results when we execute well on our core strategy – our business in India in Q3 is an example. We delivered a great slate led by Lock Upp, our first daily reality series, which drove the most viewing of any title on Netflix in India ever, the new scripted series Musafir 4 Cafe* (9 million) and the hit series Operation Safed Sagar* (11 million),” it said.

In the post-results earnings call, Gregory K Peters, co-chief executive officer, president and director, said Netflix had specifically highlighted India following a strong content slate and robust viewing performance.

He said viewing hours in India grew 24 per cent in Q3 on an absolute basis and also increased on a per-member basis.

“They were also up on a per member basis, all of which drives membership, it drove membership and nearly 20 per cent year-over-year revenue growth. So that's a great example of how the core model works. We deliver on member value, and we get the business outcomes that we are looking for,” he added.

In August, Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the expanding global influence of Indian storytelling and reaffirm the company’s long-term commitment to India’s creative economy.

During the visit, Netflix announced the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative, a multi-phase investment in India’s creative talent pipeline.

The initiative will involve partnerships with Indian institutions aimed at developing the next generation of storytelling talent, the company said.