Nexus Select Trust Q4 results: NOI rises 12% on strong retail consumption

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, India’s only listed retail real estate investment trust (Reit), reported a 12 per cent increase in its net operating income (NOI) for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), at Rs 498.6 crore.

Consumption growth across the Reit’s portfolio rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 3,510 crore, driven by categories such as fashion, beauty and personal care, jewellery, electronics, and entertainment.

The Reit also recorded re-leasing spreads on 0.24 million square feet (msf) of retail space re-leased during the quarter. It maintained 97 per cent occupancy for the 12th consecutive quarter since its listing in May 2023.

The Reit’s quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 455.5 crore, up 5.7 per cent YoY.

On the back of its operational and financial performance in the quarter, the Reit announced a distribution of Rs 346.3 crore, equivalent to Rs 2.286 per unit.

With this distribution, the Reit has cumulatively distributed Rs 3,700 crore, equivalent to Rs 24.5 per unit, and delivered a total return of over 75 per cent to its unitholders since listing.

In FY26, the Reit’s NOI grew 12.77 per cent YoY to Rs 1,929.6 crore. It distributed Rs 1,375.8 crore, equivalent to Rs 9.081 per unit in FY26, against a distribution of Rs 1,265 crore, equivalent to Rs 8.350 per unit in FY25. Its Ebitda for the year was Rs 1,830.3 crore, up 10.77 per cent YoY.

Nexus is now targeting distribution per unit (DPU) growth of 9 per cent for FY27. The Reit has guided FY27 NOI at Rs 2,050–2,070 crore, retail leasing occupancy at 98 per cent, and re-leasing spreads of 20 per cent against spreads of 18 per cent in FY26.

During the last six months, the Reit acquired 60,000 square feet of retail space in Nexus Elante Complex in Chandigarh and signed an agreement with Runwal Enterprises for the development of a 0.7 msf under-construction grade-A mall in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

Aligned with its strategy to double the portfolio by 2030, the Reit recently announced the acquisition of Diamond Plaza mall in Kolkata for Rs 347 crore, with the closing of the transaction expected in the first half of FY27.

Dalip Sehgal, executive director and chief executive officer at Nexus Select Trust, said, “We have built a robust acquisition pipeline of eight retail assets across India, two of which are currently under due diligence. With a strong balance sheet, low leverage, and nearly $1 billion of debt headroom, we are well positioned to pursue future inorganic growth opportunities.”

The Reit’s net debt, as of FY26, stood at Rs 5,400 crore, and net debt to Ebitda at 3.0x. Its portfolio spans 19 grade-A malls across 15 Indian cities, covering 10.7 msf.