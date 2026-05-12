Nexus Select Trust Q4 results: Operating income rises 12% to ₹499 crore

Realty firm Nexus Select Trust on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent growth in net operating income (NOI) to Rs 498.6 crore and declared the distribution of Rs 346.3 crore among unitholders for the latest quarter ended March.

Nexus Select Trust, which is a retail asset-backed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has 19 shopping malls in its portfolio with a gross leasable area of 10.7 million square feet spread across 15 cities in India.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's NOI stood at Rs 1,929.6 crore. It has announced the distribution of Rs 1,375.8 crore (Rs 9.081 per unit) for the last fiscal.

Nexus Select Trust is aiming to double its portfolio by 2030 and is actively looking for acquisitions.

"Aligned with our strategy to double the portfolio by 2030, we recently announced the acquisition of Diamond Plaza mall in Kolkata, with closing expected in the first half of FY27. We have built a robust acquisition pipeline of 8 retail assets across India, two of them are currently under due diligence," said Dalip Sehgal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Nexus Select Trust.

Apart from malls, the company currently has three hotel assets (450 keys) and three office assets with a leasable area of 1.3 million square feet.