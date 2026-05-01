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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / NSDL Q4 result: Net profit up 8.4% at ₹90 cr, total income grows 24%

NSDL Q4 result: Net profit up 8.4% at ₹90 cr, total income grows 24%

The company had posted a net profit of ₹83.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Q4, Q4 results

The total income grew 23.6 per cent to Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 394 crore a year ago | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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National Securities Depository Ltd has reported an 8.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.3 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income grew 23.6 per cent to Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 394 crore a year ago, the depository said in a statement on Friday.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, NSDL's net profit rose 11 per cent to Rs 380 crore, and total income rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,660.2 crore.

 

Separately, the company said it has launched the Women Demat Plan on April 1, offering a three-year waiver on settlement fees for new women account holders. The initiative aims to boost women's participation in capital markets by offering zero transaction fees, no age limit, and allowing joint accounts where the woman is the primary holder.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 79.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year, while total income stood at Rs 195.4 crore, marking a 1.8 per cent rise over the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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