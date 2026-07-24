NTPC Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises nearly 13% to ₹6,897 crore

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday posted a nearly 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,896.44 crore for the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit was ₹6,108.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, an exchange filing stated.

Total income rose to ₹51,141.51 crore in the quarter from ₹47,821.11 crore in the same period a year ago.