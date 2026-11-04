Nykaa Q2 net profit nearly triples to ₹101 crore, revenue rises 28%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, saw its net profit almost triple in the second quarter of 2026-2027 (Q2FY27) driven by accelerated growth in its premium beauty products and improvement in operational efficiency. The company's net profit for Q2FY27 increased to ₹101.19 crore, up from ₹32.98 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, net profit grew by 26.8 per cent. The company’s revenue from operations rose 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,006.04 crore in Q2FY27, up from ₹2,345.98 crore last year. In the first quarter of FY27, revenue stood at ₹2,782 crore. On a yearly basis, expenses also increased 24.7 per cent to ₹2,867.05 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter grew 65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹263 crore, with margin expanding to 8.7 per cent in Q2FY27.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer of Nykaa, said: “Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of the Nykaa ecosystem, with each of our businesses contributing to growth and productivity gains. We continued to improve operational efficiency, particularly across marketing and overheads. Beauty and fashion are seeing accelerated growth, while the House of Nykaa and Wellness offer significant runway for long-term growth.”

The firm’s beauty vertical witnessed its gross merchandise value (GMV) rising 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,454 crore as omnichannel growth remained strong, driven by new customer acquisition and repeat customer engagement. “This includes performance across businesses of e-commerce, retail stores, eB2B distribution and the House of Nykaa Beauty portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s quick commerce vertical Nykaa Now has expanded to 15 cities, and plans to reach more than 25 cities by the end of FY27. Nykaa Now offers over 1,000 brands and more than two times the beauty and personal care (BPC) stock keeping units depth of quick commerce. “Its curated premium and luxe offerings are resonating with consumers, driving an average order value, which is three times that of the BPC category on quick commerce,” the statement added.

The fashion vertical also witnessed growth with GMV increasing 42 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,674 crore. Currently, Nykaa has an offline presence of 338 stores and added 73 new stores in one year.

The House of Nykaa reached an annualised GMV run rate of ₹4,000 crore. The portfolio has served over 19 million customers to date. The company said that House of Nykaa continues to build consumer relevance and unlock new growth opportunities via innovation across products, packaging and formulations. It added that Dot & Key launched eight new shades of its Tinted Sunscreen, alongside the Dragon Fruit Jelly Bounce Moisturiser. Kay Beauty expanded into skincare this quarter, while marking its first anniversary in the United Kingdom through its presence across Space NK and TikTok Shop.

The company’s business-to-business distribution channel, Superstore by Nykaa, touched a GMV of ₹328 crore. Its registered retailer base grew 27 per cent Y-o-Y to over 550,000. During the quarter, Superstore strengthened its portfolio across new-age skincare, makeup and wellness brands, with multiple brand launches across Recode, Lacto Calamine, Clay Co., BLA BLI BLU, Renee & Love Earth, among others.