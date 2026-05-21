Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Nykaa Q4FY26 profit jumps more than 300% to ₹79 cr, revenue up 28.4%

Nykaa Q4FY26 profit jumps more than 300% to ₹79 cr, revenue up 28.4%

Cumulative revenue crossed the $1 billion milestone in the last financial year while, sequentially, net profit grew 16.25 per cent

fsn e-commerce nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a more than fourfold rise in Q4 profit to Rs 79 crore as revenue crossed the $1 billion milestone in FY26.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, reported a net profit that more than quadrupled to Rs 79 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, compared to Rs 19 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 28.4 per cent to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs 2,062 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Cumulative revenue crossed the $1 billion milestone in the last financial year while, sequentially, net profit grew 16.25 per cent.
 
“Crossing the $1 billion revenue milestone along with a track record for profitability and capital efficiency marks a defining moment in Nykaa’s 14-year journey and reflects the deep trust consumers place in us,” said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.
 
 
Expenses also increased about 25 per cent to Rs 2,536 crore compared to last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the fourth quarter grew 67 per cent to Rs 223 crore, with margins expanding 190 basis points to 8.4 per cent from 6.5 per cent.
 
On the impact of the West Asia crisis on the business, the company said, “Nykaa remains mindful of the ongoing geopolitical scenario, resultant to which Nykaa’s GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) operations were impacted. Given it is a minor contribution to OneNykaa, its impact has been insignificant. Nykaa continues to monitor the developments in the region.”

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models by up to ₹30,000 from June

max healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute Q4FY26 network PAT rises 3% to ₹387 crore

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC Q4 profit up 23% at ₹23,420 cr; board recommends ₹10 per share dividend

Ola Electric share price

Why analysts are saying 'Sell' Ola Electric shares after Q4FY26 results

ITC limited

ITC Q4 FY26 result: Profit rises 2% to ₹6,692 crore; revenue up 17%

 
The firm’s beauty business witnessed its gross merchandise value (GMV) rise 27 per cent to Rs 3,892 crore, helped by strong performance across e-commerce, retail stores and House of Nykaa. Its fashion vertical registered GMV growth of 29 per cent to Rs 1,334 crore.
 
“Over the past three years, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-engine growth platform, with our beauty and fashion businesses doubling their GMV, while our newer businesses like Superstore and House of Nykaa have grown four times during the same period. Today, we serve over 55 million consumers who are among the most engaged and premium customers in India,” Nayar added.
 
Currently, Nykaa has an offline presence of 313 stores across 99 cities. The company added 76 new stores in the last financial year.
 
Superstore by Nykaa, the company’s B2B business focused on beauty and personal care, currently serves nearly 493,000 retailers across over 1,100 cities. The business grew four times over three years to Rs 1,187 crore GMV in financial year 2026 from Rs 325 crore.

More From This Section

Nykaa

Nykaa Q4FY26 result: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹78 cr; revenue rises 28%

JSW Cement

JSW Cement Q4 result: Net profit jumps tenfold to ₹371 cr on strong demand

q4 results today

Q4 results: ITC, Nykaa, LIC, MTNL, Aurobindo Pharma, and 181 more on May 21

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals posts 36% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 529 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q4 profit rises 38% as toll revenue growth remains strong

Topics : Nykaa Q4 Results Company News beauty care products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance