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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oil India Q2 net profit rises 53% to ₹2,521 crore on higher realisation

Oil India Q2 net profit rises 53% to ₹2,521 crore on higher realisation

State-owned Oil India's profit after tax rises 53 per cent in Q2 FY27, aided by a 20 per cent increase in crude oil production and a 35 per cent rise in price realisation

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Oil India's Q2 FY27 net profit rises 53 per cent to ₹2,521 crore (File Photo)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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State-owned petroleum explorer Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Thursday reported a 53 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹2,521 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026, against a PAT of ₹1,644 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26).
 
The company attributed the improved PAT to a 20 per cent increase in crude oil production and a 35 per cent jump in crude oil price realisation from $68.19 per barrel in the second quarter of 2025-26 to $92.24 per barrel in the September quarter of the current financial year.
 
The consolidated PAT for the half-year ended September 2026 stood at ₹6,548 crore, a growth of 77 per cent compared to ₹3,690 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
 
Total income of the company during the September 2026 quarter also jumped 26 per cent to ₹12,303 crore from ₹9,692 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
 
Oil India produced 1.021 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil from its mature and old oilfields in the second quarter of 2026-27, against 0.848 MT produced in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

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"OIL has achieved highest daily production of 11,300 tonne on 29 September 2026 of crude oil, which is highest daily production during the last decade," the company said.
 
Crude throughput at OIL's material subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), stood at 803 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) during Q2 FY27, registering an increase over 753 TMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
OIL said the refinery maintained capacity utilisation of over 100 per cent, achieving 106.26 per cent during the first half of 2026-27, compared to 103.48 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:20 PM IST