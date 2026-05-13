Oil India Q4 results: Profit jumps 62% to ₹2,424 crore, revenue rises 4%

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) reported a 62 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,424 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The upstream player’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,012.77 crore in the quarter from ₹9,588 crore in the same quarter last year.

Oil India’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders. This is in addition to the first and second interim dividends of ₹3.50 and ₹7 per equity share, respectively, paid during the year.

For FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹7,550 crore, an increase of 7.2 per cent from last year, when it recorded a profit of ₹7,039 crore.

Oil India reported crude oil production of 0.891 million tonnes (mt) from its mature and ageing oilfields in Q4 FY26, as against 0.844 mt last year. The company also achieved daily crude oil production of 10,566 tonnes, which is the highest daily production in the last decade.

OIL drilled a record 74 wells and completed 307 workover jobs during the year. Driven by an aggressive drilling and workover campaign, the company achieved a reserve replacement ratio (RRR) exceeding one during the year.

The company’s board approved the formation of a joint venture company between Oil Green Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India, and Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Ltd (HWTPL) for the development, implementation, and operation of compressed biogas (CBG) projects.