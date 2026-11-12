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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ola Electric Q2FY27 result: Loss narrows to ₹362 crore, expenses fall 28.4%

Ola Electric Q2FY27 result: Loss narrows to ₹362 crore, expenses fall 28.4%

The electric-vehicle ​maker reported a consolidated loss of ₹3.62 ​billion ($38.66 million) for the three months ended September 30, ‌compared with a loss of ₹4.18 billion a year ago

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric announced its Q2 results. (File photo)

Reuters Nov 12
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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Ola Electric's quarterly loss narrowed on Thursday, supported by restructuring and cost-control measures.

The electric-vehicle ​maker reported a consolidated loss of ₹3.62 ​billion ($38.66 million) for the three months ended September 30, ‌compared with a loss of ₹4.18 billion a year ago.

• The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company implemented workforce restructuring, cut warranty expenses and tightened working-capital cost management in recent quarters as part of efforts to improve profitability

• These measures contributed to a 28.4 per cent drop in second-quarter expenses to ₹6.39 billion

• Consolidated gross margin stood at 29.93 per cent compared with 30.9 per cent a ‌year earlier

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• The company, however, said it expects gross margin to reduce in the third and fourth quarters as its expands its dealer-store network, though operating margin is expected to improve meaningfully

 

• Ola Electric, once India's largest electric two-wheeler maker by sales continue to face pressure ​on sales amid aggressive competition from peer Ather Energy and legacy automakers ‌TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp

• The company sold 41,651 units in the second quarter, ​compared ‌with 51,775 units a year ago, according to vehicle registration ‌data, causing revenue to fall about 39 per cent to ₹4.21 billion

• "Demand is no longer our constraint, supply is," ‌the company ​said in ​its shareholder letter, adding that it is working closely with supplier partners to scale capacity and output, ‌month by ​month

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Topics : Ola electric vehicles Q2 results Company News

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:25 PM IST