Ola Electric's Q1FY27 loss narrows to Rs 336 crore as revenue falls 45%

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of ₹336 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1FY27), narrower than the ₹428 crore loss a year earlier, even as revenue from operations fell 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹455 crore from ₹828 crore in Q1FY26.

The revenue decline tracked a drop in vehicle deliveries from a year earlier to 39,192 units in Q1FY27 from 68,192 units in Q1FY26. Deliveries improved sharply from the immediately preceding quarter, however, nearly doubling from 20,256 units in Q4FY26, a period the company has described as the low point of an operational reset. Revenue rose 72 per cent sequentially from ₹265 crore in Q4FY26.

Consolidated gross margin improved to 30.5 per cent from 25.8 per cent a year earlier, though it narrowed from 38.5 per cent in Q4FY26. Gross profit was ₹139 crore, down from ₹214 crore in Q1FY26 on the smaller revenue base. The company said margins held up despite a roughly 11 per cent rise in industry commodity costs during the quarter, driven by higher copper and aluminium prices and lithium supply constraints in China. It also said there were elevated plastic and polymer costs following crude oil supply disruptions.

Adjusted operating Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹195 crore from ₹296 crore a year earlier, but the adjusted Ebitda margin widened to negative 42.8 per cent from negative 35.7 per cent in Q1FY26, reflecting the lower revenue base. Consolidated operating expenses fell 35 per cent year-on-year and 22 per cent sequentially to ₹333 crore, which the company attributed to a leaner cost structure following restructuring through FY26.

The quarter's results included an exceptional item. Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, reversed a ₹57 crore provision for liquidated damages tied to a delayed investment milestone under a government production-linked incentive scheme, booking the reversal as a credit under other expenses. The company said it had sought an extension and waiver from the Ministry of Heavy Industries and expected approval.

Net cash used in operations was ₹215 crore, compared with ₹143 crore a year earlier and cash generation of ₹91 crore in the preceding quarter. Free cash outflow was ₹351 crore for the quarter.

During the quarter, the company raised ₹780 crore through a qualified institutional placement priced at ₹35.86 per share. The offering was oversubscribed by 56 per cent.

The company said Q1FY27 was its first full quarter after a year of operational reset, with vehicle registrations rising 97 per cent sequentially against 17 per cent growth for the broader electric two-wheeler market, lifting its market share to 8.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the performance, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “The first quarter of FY27 demonstrates the changes undertaken during the FY26 reset that are translating into measurable business outcomes. Volumes, revenue and market share strengthened during the quarter, while continued cost discipline enabled us to operate on a significantly leaner base. AI is now embedded across sales, registration, fulfilment, service and Cell R&D, improving speed, consistency and productivity as we scale without rebuilding the earlier cost structure. With a more efficient operating model, deeper own-cell integration and a strengthened balance sheet, our focus is firmly on disciplined growth, continued opex optimisation and translating higher scale into stronger operating leverage.”

Ola said it outgrew the electric two-wheeler market as demand and fulfilment improved, rebuilding market share on a broader and more resilient geographic base. Sales growth was broad-based. The North and East provided the strongest share pools, led by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The South and West also improved sequentially, led by Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, offering meaningful scale-up opportunities as execution deepens.

Artificial intelligence

Customer engagement has now transitioned fully to AI-led calling in sales, delivering 47 per cent higher appointment conversion and 17 per cent higher sales conversion than manual calling. AI is also streamlining registration, fulfilment, payments, reconciliation and warranty claims, improving visibility and turnaround times. In Cell R&D, it is accelerating experimentation, performance prediction, data analysis and root-cause investigation, strengthening productivity and operating leverage.

Priorities for the quarter

Ola enters the next phase focused on converting the capabilities built during the reset into durable business outcomes: scaling volumes, rationalising the cost structure, optimising opex, deepening AI-led execution, expanding dealer-led distribution, moving the Auto portfolio deeper into its own cells and putting Gigafactory capacity to work across mobility and energy storage.