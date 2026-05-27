ONGC Q4 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹6,650 cr, revenue up marginally

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent rise in March quarter profit to ₹6,649.97 crore as higher oil and gas prices helped negate a drop in output.

Net profit of ₹6,649.97 crore in January-March -- the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year -- compared with ₹6,448.28 crore earnings in the corresponding period of the previous year and ₹8,371.85 crore in the preceding three months, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹35,928.18 crore during the quarter from ₹34,982.23 crore in Q4 of FY25.

For the full fiscal year, ONGC reported a net profit of ₹32,894.02 crore, down 7.6 per cent from ₹35,610.32 crore of 2024-25 fiscal year.

ONGC wrote off ₹4,876.75 crore in exploration well cost during the quarter under review after the wells drilled did not yield any commercial hydrocarbon discoveries. This compared with ₹4,173.04-crore write-off in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the exploratory well cost written off was ₹8,235.98 crore as compared to ₹7,479.96 crore a year back.

The Board of Directors of ONGC recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share for the 2025-26 fiscal year.