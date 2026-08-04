ONGC Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹17,034 cr on higher crude prices

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported more than doubling of profit in the June quarter, helped by higher crude oil prices and increased realisations.

Net profit of Rs 17,033.81 crore in April-June -- the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year -- compared with Rs 8,024.23 crore earning in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing of the company.

The net profit compared with Rs 6,649.97 crore in the preceding January-March quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 48,321.65 crore in Q1 from Rs 33,213.39 crore a year back.

Profit before tax rose to a record quarterly high of Rs 22,848 crore.

Higher crude oil prices boosted ONGC's earnings, with net crude oil realisation from nominated fields rising to ₹99.45 a barrel from ₹66.13 a year earlier.

New well gas also contributed to earnings, accounting for about 38 per cent of revenue from the company's nomination gas portfolio.

Revenue from new well gas stood at Rs 3,998 crore during the quarter, generating an additional Rs 1,897 crore over the administered price mechanism (APM) gas price.

Oil and gas production during the quarter remained broadly stable, although crude oil production declined to 4.45 million tonnes from 4.68 million tonnes a year earlier, while natural gas output fell marginally to 4.76 billion cubic metres from 4.85 bcm.

The company attributed the lower production to reservoir complexities in the KG-98/2 block, adverse weather in the western offshore region, delays in pipeline replacement projects and temporary shutdowns linked to commissioning of major projects.

ONGC said production is expected to improve as strategic projects, including the Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP), TSP and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) projects, are completed.

The company said it is implementing capital projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore in its western offshore fields to boost production FY28 onwards.

Separately, ONGC said it has spudded its first deepwater exploratory well in the Mahanadi basin under the government's Samudra Manthan offshore exploration programme, aimed at strengthening India's offshore energy security.

During the quarter, the company also reported two hydrocarbon discoveries -- one offshore prospect and one onshore new pool discovery.