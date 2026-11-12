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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / P&G Hygiene Q2 net profit falls 6.7% to ₹196 cr, revenue dips 0.4%

P&G Hygiene Q2 net profit falls 6.7% to ₹196 cr, revenue dips 0.4%

P&G Hygiene and Health Care's Q2 net profit fell 6.68% to ₹195.84 crore as higher raw material, energy and commodity costs weighed on profitability.

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Hygiene and Health Care reported a decline in second-quarter profit as commodity price fluctuations, higher raw material and energy costs, and unfavourable foreign exchange rates weighed on margins. | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.68 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 195.84 crore in the September quarter of FY27, due to higher raw material costs and commodity headwinds.
 The company had reported a net profit of Rs 209.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
 Revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 1,145 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 1,150.17 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
 "In the quarter, the company experienced a double-digit impact on profitability driven by commodity cost fluctuations and headwinds like raw material and energy costs, as well as unfavourable foreign exchange rates," the FMCG major said.
 
 However, a significant portion of this was offset by the robust productivity programme.

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 "In the quarter, the company also continued to significantly invest back in innovation, and advertising and promotion (versus the past quarter) in an endeavour to position the company for long-term competitiveness and value creation," it said.
 PGHH, a listed entity of Procter & Gamble India, operates in the healthcare and feminine care segments with brands such as Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio.
 The multinational firm's total expenses stood at Rs 900 crore, up 2.47 per cent year-on-year, in the September quarter.
 In the first half (H1) of FY27, the company's total revenue dropped marginally by 2 per cent to Rs 2,063 crore.
 Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd closed flat at Rs 7,200 apiece on the BSE.

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Topics : Procter & Gamble Healthcare sector Company News

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:10 PM IST