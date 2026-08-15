Patanjali Foods Q1 result: Profit jumps 86% to ₹336 crore on higher income

Patanjali Foods Ltd has reported an 86 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹335.73 crore in the quarter ended June, backed by higher total income.

Its net profit stood at ₹180.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹11,341.89 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹8,779 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Edible oil business contributed ₹8,504 crore revenue during the April-June period of the 2026-27 fiscal, while the FMCG vertical accounted for ₹2937.74 crore of the total revenue.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited is one of the leading edible oil companies in the country. The company operates in the Edible Oils, FMCG, and Wind Power Generation segments. It sells products under different brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh, Sunrich, etc.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,814.47 crore from ₹1,300.70 crore in the preceding year.

Total income climbed to ₹40,347.78 crore last fiscal from ₹33,890.68 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.