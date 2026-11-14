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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patanjali Foods Q2 FY27 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹420 crore

Patanjali Foods Q2 FY27 results: Net profit falls 19% to ₹420 crore

Total income rose to ₹11,406.49 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from ₹9,850.06 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods' Q2 net profit falls 19% to ₹420 crore (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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Patanjali Foods Ltd on Saturday reported 19 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at ₹419.76 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 despite rise in revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹516.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹11,406.49 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from ₹9,850.06 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total operational expenses went up to ₹10,997.51 crore from ₹9,344.97 crore.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the net profit rose to ₹755.49 crore from ₹697.05 crore in the year-ago period. Total income grew to ₹22,748.38 crore from ₹18,629.08 crore.

 

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods is one of the leading FMCG players in India.

The company is present in edible oils, FMCG, and wind power generation segments. It sells products under different brands including Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh and Sunrich.

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Topics : Patanjali Q2 results Company News

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First Published: Nov 14 2026 | 4:12 PM IST